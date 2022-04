PAVIA, il metaverso su Cardano fa numeri da capogiro: ecco i 'proprietari terrieri'

There are now over 22,000 unique wallet holders of https://t.co/lNyCpRhWGo Land NFTs which is amazing to see but remember you won't need to own Land to visit, you may however want some $PAVIA to spend: https://t.co/DfRMkqtEO7 price tracking inbound. #Cardano #Metaverse #Liquidity pic.twitter.com/p9OCTSZyON