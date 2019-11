Realme 5 arriva in Italia il 27 novembre: prezzo e specifiche tecniche

TODAY IS THE DAY!!



Finally the new #realme5 is available from 159€!



What features do you like the most?



AI Quad Camera.

5000mAh battery.

Snapdragon 665AIE.

6.5’’ screen



Info: https://t.co/Eqr1uxX8Jt#realmeBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/W6U2EOfWtX