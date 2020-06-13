Everyeye TechLogo Everyeye Tech
  1. HOME
  2. Android
  3. Notizie

In regalo sul Google Play Store 44 app, giochi e temi Android: ecco la lista

In regalo sul Google Play Store 44 app, giochi e temi Android: ecco la lista
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Sono circa 44 le applicazioni, giochi e temi per Android che oggi possono essere scaricate gratis dal Google Play Store. Il negozio del motore di ricerca permette di scaricare quindi a costo zero tantissimi contenuti, ma vediamo insieme la lista completa.

Applicazioni

  • Pure Diary (Paid)
  • Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates
  • Contact Manager
  • CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator
  • Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes
  • Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro
  • Strive Intervals
  • Fa Music Player Plus
  • QR Code Pro
  • Sticky Notes Widget +

Giochi

  • Braincup
  • Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game
  • Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey
  • Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action
  • Crisis of the Middle Ages
  • Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple
  • Even and Odd Premium
  • Kamikazee Dice Score Card
  • Felinia's World
  • Mystery Tiles
  • Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
  • Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
  • Cat in the Woods VIP
  • Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure
  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
  • Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG
  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
  • BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game
  • Devil Twins: Super VIP
  • I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon
  • Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium)
  • Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
  • Triple Fantasy Premium
  • WordPuzzle WordSilent
  • River

Temi, icone e pacchetti di personalizzazione

  • Luxury Gold Icon Pack
  • One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
  • Mina Icon Pack Pro
  • Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack
  • Photo Widget +
  • World Clock Widget +
  • Snow - Zooper & KWGT
  • Vibrant Zooper

A fianco di questi contenuti gratuiti troviamo come sempre un'ampia gamma di offerte. Il Google Play Store permette di scaricare a prezzo ribassato tantissime app, giochi e temi ma per tutti i dettagli del caso vi rimandiamo alla lista presente sul sito web AndroidPolice.

FONTE: AndroidPolice
Quanto è interessante?
3
speciale

I migliori smartphone Android sotto i 200 euro a Giugno 2020

Altri contenuti per Android

  1. Trovate le più antiche punte di freccia, all'infuori dall'Africa, nello Sri Lanka
  2. Unieuro lancia lo Speciale Apple: pioggia di sconti iPhone, Apple Watch ed AirPods