In regalo sul Google Play Store 44 app, giochi e temi Android: ecco la lista

Sono circa 44 le applicazioni, giochi e temi per Android che oggi possono essere scaricate gratis dal Google Play Store. Il negozio del motore di ricerca permette di scaricare quindi a costo zero tantissimi contenuti, ma vediamo insieme la lista completa.
Applicazioni
- Pure Diary (Paid)
- Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates
- Contact Manager
- CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro
- Strive Intervals
- Fa Music Player Plus
- QR Code Pro
- Sticky Notes Widget +
Giochi
- Braincup
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game
- Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action
- Crisis of the Middle Ages
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple
- Even and Odd Premium
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card
- Felinia's World
- Mystery Tiles
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
- Cat in the Woods VIP
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game
- Devil Twins: Super VIP
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium)
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
- Triple Fantasy Premium
- WordPuzzle WordSilent
- River
Temi, icone e pacchetti di personalizzazione
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
- Mina Icon Pack Pro
- Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack
- Photo Widget +
- World Clock Widget +
- Snow - Zooper & KWGT
- Vibrant Zooper
A fianco di questi contenuti gratuiti troviamo come sempre un'ampia gamma di offerte. Il Google Play Store permette di scaricare a prezzo ribassato tantissime app, giochi e temi ma per tutti i dettagli del caso vi rimandiamo alla lista presente sul sito web AndroidPolice.