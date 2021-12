Si 'risveglia' il terzo più grande wallet di Bitcoin: acquistati oltre 3000 BTC

You already bought 8,117 #BTC in the low $50k since the November correction, BTC dumped <$50k suddenly, what do you do?



The 3rd largest #Bitcoin whale wallet: BUY 2,702 more BTC in one day.



This #whale wallet added 2,702 $BTC today at $50.6k for a whopping total of $136.7M USD. pic.twitter.com/BlbcgpKbrR