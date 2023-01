Samsung Galaxy S23, novità anche lato RAM: saranno i primi smartphone con memorie LPDDR5X

⭕️Final update

DDR5X🔥No DDR5😉

One and a half times better



Galaxy S23 Ultra

8Ram+256G

12R+256G+512G+1T



The most common version in the countries of world 12R+256G



Galaxy S23/S23+

8R+256G

8R+512G



Common version 8R+256G



There is a version that will show 128G

Very few countries https://t.co/Ly9WEdAPg8