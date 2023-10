Samsung Galaxy S24 sarà un 'telefono IA' con fotocamera da 432 MP? L'incredibile rumor

One UI 6.1 and the Galaxy S24 series bring many new AI features, AI more powerful than Bixby, and Samsung’s largest AI update in history. Maybe Samsung will call the Galaxy S24 an AI phone.

It is expected that Samsung will continue to use GN3 for the Fold 6, and it is anticipated that starting from Fold 7, they will use S5KHP5.



And Samsung is preparing a 1-inch sensor, the "HW" series.



HW1 : 1/1.05" , 0.56µm , 432MP

HW2 : 1/1.07" , 0.5µm , 432MP https://t.co/2LC2se9TqU