Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, migliorano schermo e ricarica? Le ultime indiscrezioni

⭕️Exclusive info

Galaxy Z Fold4 performance improved with @Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor

CPU 15%

GPU 59%

NPU 68%

Battery can be charged in half an hour to 50% at a charging speed of 25w with 4400mAh

Screen refresh rate 120Hz with 1000nits

layer of protection Victus+ on Front&back pic.twitter.com/MItVuvA9Bp