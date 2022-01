Samsung si fa scappare tutte le date di Galaxy S22: da presentazione a lancio nei negozi

Samsung Electronics confirmed this date by adding in code to their “Unpacked 2022” website that has not been activated yet. These "add to calendar" links add the Event to your calendar, February 9th 10am EST.

Add it to Google Calendar here: https://t.co/JmobnB0NWU#unpacked2022 https://t.co/GtrdWV7cIt pic.twitter.com/atytKTa0Ov