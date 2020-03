Lo scioglimento del ghiaccio in Antartide ha portato alla luce una nuova isola inesplorata

Looks like ice retreated from the new "Sif Island" near #ThwaitesGlacier, #Antarctica since the early 2010s, based on a quick look at @googleearth timelapse.@ThwaitesGlacier @GlacierThwaites @rdlarter https://t.co/mt1E0QBEkk pic.twitter.com/UQr1hppukL