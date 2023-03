Scoperta una nuova specie di ragno gigante in Australia

# NEW SPECIES ALERT #



With support of @qldmuseum and #ProjectDIG, we rediscovered a species of giant trapdoor spider from the Brigalow Belt region of south-eastern Queensland. Meet 𝑬𝒖𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒐𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒔! We give more info here: https://t.co/7TTGpHj4GS pic.twitter.com/rDyaxJ41ae