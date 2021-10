Shiba Inu, non solo Elon Musk: anche Edward Snowden avverte gli investitori

i say this with love: if you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you'd get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in *not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money*

People can buy any garbage they want and I'm okay with it. The problem is when they get emotionally manipulated into mortgaging the farm based on a meme's worth of understanding.



If you want to drop some Happy Meals on lottery tickets, knock yourself out. But not the rent money.