Lo smartphone Redmi Note 9 potrebbe arrivare tra pochi giorni

Behold the answer to the most awaited question of 2020. Yes, the next #RedmiNote launches on March 12! 😎



Brace yourselves because #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you've ever seen before! 👊



RT with #ILoveRedmiNote to share this EPIC moment.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/NDwPjW9Wwh