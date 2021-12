Snoop Dogg lancia l'NFT 'Decentral Eyes Dogg' insieme a Coldie

NEW ARTWORK RELEASE

Coldie x @SnoopDogg

Decentral Eyes Dogg

1/1 on @SuperRare

Auction ends Dec 3 5p PT/8p ET



Art by Coldie

Exclusive audio by @SnoopDogg

Coming together to keep it fun & experimental.



The final 1/1 release of the Decentral Eyes Portrait Series in the OG style pic.twitter.com/ckk71dmP5d