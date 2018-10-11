Spotify compie dieci anni: Ed Sheeran, Drake ed Eminem gli artisti più ascoltati di sempre

Spotify, la piattaforma di streaming musicale più popolare al mondo, spegne le prime dieci candeline. E come spesso avvenuto negli ultimi tempi, ha voluto festeggiare l'importante avvenimento con una playlist ed infografica contenente i dati delle canzoni più ascoltate.
Tra gli artisti figurano John Legend, Hozier, Lady Gaga, Beyoncè, Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Lumineers, Kendrick Lamar ed altri.
Le canzoni più ascoltate di sempre sono le seguenti:
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- Drake - One Dance
- The Chainsmokers, Halsey - Closer
- Post Malone - rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
- Major Lazer, MO, DJ Snake - Lean On
- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber - Despacito, Remix
- Justin Bieber - Lose Yourself
- Justin Bieber - Sorry
- The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down
Per quanto riguarda gli artisti con il numero più alto di ascolti, invece, al primo posto si piazza Drake, seguito da Ed Sheeran ed Eminem, ma in top ten troviamo anche Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Kayne West ed Ariana Grande.
Gli album più ascoltati di sempre sono invece questi:
- Ed Sheeran – ÷
- Justin Bieber – Purpose
- Drake – Views
- Ed Sheeran – x
- Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys
- The Weeknd – Starboy
- Drake – Scorpion
- The Weeknd – Beauty Behind The Madness
- Post Malone – Stoney
- Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Complessivamente Spotify può vantare un catalogo da oltre 40 milioni di brani, che sono ascoltati per un totale di 16.858.080 anni. Gli utenti invece hanno creato più di tre miliardi di playlist.