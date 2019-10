Tim Cook è in Europa, il 3 ottobre il CEO di Apple atteso in Italia

From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019

Among the many things our Bavarian Design Center team works on are the silicon chips that improve battery life. Thanks to our teams here in Munich for their superb engineering and attention to detail. Macht weiter so mit Euer großartigen Arbeit! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JZT0vVCdTb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2019