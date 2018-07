Tim Cook ricorda Sergio Marchionne su Twitter. Trump: 'il migliore dai tempi di Ford'

Sad to hear of the unexpected passing of Sergio Marchionne, an auto industry visionary and a remarkable leader. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Fiat Chrysler.

Sergio Marchionne, who passed away today, was one of the most brilliant & successful car executives since the days of the legendary Henry Ford. It was a great honor for me to get to know Sergio as POTUS, he loved the car industry, and fought hard for it. He will be truly missed!