Twitch, nuovo record mondiale per una trasmissione in diretta: 200 ore consecutive!

I've officially beaten the WORLD RECORD for the longest uninterrupted stream.. stream went down at 200:30:28 :)). Insane 8 days of streaming, legit madness



Thank you all for watching <3. Truly so thankful to my incredible community. You are the best<3 pic.twitter.com/avZ2SUZ2cD