Gli uomini americani credono di poter vincere a botte contro un orso o un gorilla

What animals do Americans think they could beat in a fight? It doesn't look good for the human race...



🐀 72% could beat in a fight

🐈 69%

🦢 61%

🐕 (medium) 49%

🦅 30%

🐕 (large) 23%

🐒 17%

🐍 15%

🦘 14%

🐺 12%

🐊 9%

🦍 8%

🐘 8%

🦁 8%

🐻 6%