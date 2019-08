Questo video mostra l'esatto momento in cui una cometa viene vaporizzata dal Sole

Of course I was on a 3-day vacation when this stunning Kreutz sungrazing comet zoomed through the LASCO cameras. Sadly, its fate was the same as 99% of sungrazers: total vaporization.



