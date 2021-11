Wallet inattivo sposta 2,3 miliardi di Dollari di SHIBA INU: il token crolla del 17%

Remember when everyone was wondering if the guy who turned 8k$ into 5 billion actually lost access to his wallet? Turns out he didn't and just started moving some of his $SHIB Address: https://t.co/Pok4lH0AUv pic.twitter.com/yyzb3OXcPm

He is awake.



The best trader of all time is alive.



This wallet bought $8,000 of $SHIB last August.



It's now worth $5.7 billion.



I repeat - $5.7 billion in 400 days.



He owns 16% of the marketcap.



He has sent $2.2 billion to four different wallets yesterday.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/3Zkodcv034