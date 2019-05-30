Windows 10: disponibile l'aggiornamento cumulativo per il May Update

A poco più di una settimana dall'inizio della distribuzione del May 2019 Update, Microsoft ha dato il via al rilascio dell'aggiornamento cumulativo per correggere i bug segnalati dagli utenti ed Insider durante le fasi iniziali.

Di seguito il changelog ufficiale:

Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for Application Protocol handlers from starting the corresponding application for local intranet and trusted sites on Internet Explorer.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from launching when you set folder redirection for the Roaming AppData folder to a network path.

Addresses an issue that my turn off Night light mode during display mode changes.

Addresses an issue that may distort the rendering of a full-screen game when the Microsoft Game bar is visible on top of the game.

Addresses an issue that prevents the removal of Bluetooth® peripheral devices from some systems with specific Bluetooth radios.

Addresses an issue that may cause event 7600 in the Domain Name System (DNS) server event log to contain an unreadable server name.

Addresses an issue in which the dots per inch (DPI) of the guest does not match the host.

Addresses an issue that may cause an external USB device or SD memory card to be reassigned to an incorrect drive during installation. For more information, see “This PC can’t be upgraded to Windows 10” error on a computer that has a USB device or SD card attached.

Addresses an issue in which a File Share Witness does not remove Server Message Block (SMB) handles, which causes a server to eventually stop accepting SMB connections.

Addresses an issue that prevents an application protocol URL from being opened when hosted on an intranet page.

Addresses an issue with BranchCache when it is in distributed cache mode. BranchCache may use more disk space than assigned for the republication cache. To fully address the issue, devices that have exceeded the disk space assignments should empty BranchCache using the netsh branchcache flush command.

Addresses an issue that may prevent some Direct3D applications and games from entering full-screen mode if the display’s orientation has been changed from the default.

Addresses an issue with creating a Windows catalogue file on an x64 system using Windows System Image Manager. For more information, see What’s new in ADK kits and tools.

Tra i problemi risulta figura quello che ha bloccato gli aggiornamenti su qualsiasi PC con unità USB o scheda SD al suo interno.

La build in questione porta il numero identificativo 18362.145, e come si può vedere dal changelog presente poco sopra, corregge una lunga serie di problemi e bug.

L'update può essere installato direttamente da Windows Update, tramite il menù Impostazioni.