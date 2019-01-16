Windows 10: disponibili gli aggiornamenti cumulativi

Nella giornata di ieri Microsoft ha dato il via alla distribuzione degli aggiornamenti cumulativi per le versioni 1803, 1709 e 1703 di Windows 10, rispettivamente l'April 2018 Update, il Fall Creators Update ed il Creators Update.
Le patch sono in distribuzione tramite Windows Update ed includono una vasta gamma di correzioni e fix al sistema operativo. Di seguito vi proponiamo il changelog ufficiale di ogni aggiornamento ed i link per effettuare il download.
Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) 17134.556 - qui il download
- Addresses an issue in Microsoft Edge that fails to trigger the focusin event if the focus event listener of an element shifts focus to another element.
- Addresses an issue that prevents sharing and timeline features and roaming settings from working for accounts that use Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.
- Addresses an issue that may prevent some applications from displaying the Help (F1) window correctly.
- Addresses an issue that causes power options to appear on the Windows security screen when the per user group policy to hide power options is set.
- Addresses an issue that prevents links for certain compressed file formats from resolving.
- Addresses an issue that causes BitLocker Network Unlock to fail on generation 2 virtual machines when it’s used in a network that only supports IPv4.
- Addresses a privacy issue with apps that obtain the BroadFileSystemAccess capability without a user’s consent.
- Addresses an issue in which WAM logging causes some applications such as Microsoft Office to stop working.
- Addresses an issue that causes catalog signed scripts, including those shipped as part of Windows, to incorrectly generate a Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) failure audit event.
- Addresses an issue in which Windows Driver Frameworks causes high CPU utilization. As a result, the user-mode driver stops working when the device resumes from Hibernate (S4).
- Addresses an issue that may cause a 30-second delay when deleting or renaming a link in a Distributed File System (DFS) Namespace. Additionally, renaming a folder may take 30 seconds when multiple users work in a group share simultaneously, and File Explorer stops responding.
- Addresses an issue that prevents you from overwriting a file in a shared folder because of an Access Denied error when a filter driver is loaded.
- Addresses an issue that may cause third-party applications to have difficulty authenticating hotspots.
- Addresses an issue that may cause a blue screen to appear when a Thunderbolt storage device is attached.
L'aggiornamento, a quanto pare, provocherebbe l'impossibilità di aggiungere collegamenti a siti web nel menù Start o nella taskbar. Microsoft ha già annunciato che intende risolverlo con la prossima patch.
Fall Creators Update (1709) 16299.936 (KB4480967) - qui il download
- Addresses an issue that may cause an application to stop working when converting long Kana to Kanji using a combination of predictive and non-predictive input.
- Addresses an issue in a multi-monitor configuration that causes a window to unexpectedly move to a different monitor when reconnecting to an existing user session.
- Addresses an issue in which the desktop wallpaper image set by a group policy will not update if it has the same name as the previous image.
- Addresses an issue that causes Scheduled Tasks created in a disabled state to not run.
- Addresses an issue that may display the error code “0x139” for the RNDISMP6!KeepAliveTimerHandler when connecting to a Remote Network Driver Interface Specification (RNDIS) device.
L'aggiornamento include due problemi noti relativi ai vecchi database di Microsoft Access ed agli aggiornamenti del .NET Framework di agosto e settembre 2018. La società intende correggere il tutto ad inizio febbraio.
Creators Update (1703 ) 15063.1596 (KB4480959) - qui il download
- Addresses an issue that causes downloads to fail because Mark of the Web (MOTW) was not supported at the download location.
Il pacchetto KB4480959 ha gli stessi problemi del pacchetto KB4480967.