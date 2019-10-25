1 Speciale Scienza La scommessa del futuro: le Missioni Artemis alla conquista della Luna
Windows 10, Microsoft rilascia l'aggiornamento KB4522355: risolti molti problemi
Microsoft ha iniziato la distribuzione dell'aggiornamento KB4522355 per Windows 10, che risolve molte delle problematiche segnalate dagli utenti nelle scorse settimane. Nello specifico, sono stati risolti i bug che provocavano disservizi con il menù Start e Cortana, oltre che Microsoft Edge.
Di seguito il changelog ufficiale:
- Updates an issue that prevents Microsoft Narrator from working in certain touch mode scenarios.
- Updates an issue that starts assistive technology (AT) (such as Microsoft Narrator, Magnifier, or NVDA) after signing in when you've configured it to start before signing in.
- Updates an issue that causes Magnifier to stop working in certain scenarios, and you have to restart it manually.
- Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Narrator to stop working in the middle of a session in certain scenarios.
- Updates an issue that might prevent a scroll bar from being selected.
- Updates an issue that allows a device to go to Sleep (S3) even if you configure the device to never sleep.
- Updates an issue that prevents you from shrinking a window in some cases.
- Updates an issue that prevents you from connecting to a virtual private network (VPN).
- Updates an issue that causes screen flickering or is slow to display the screen when you show application thumbnails on a monitor that has high dots per inch (DPI).
- Updates an issue that causes the tile for the Photos app to appear larger than expected in the Start menu under certain conditions.
- Updates an issue that causes the system to stop responding at the sign-in screen.
- Updates an issue that might cause a black screen to appear the first time you sign in after installing a feature or quality update.
- Updates an issue that causes the Start menu, the Cortana Search bar, Tray icons, or Microsoft Edge to stop responding in certain scenarios after installing a monthly update.
L'aggiornamento KB4522355 si applica a Windows 10 versione 1903, ovvero il May 2019 Update che lo scorso luglio aveva provocato alcuni problemi con i driver Intel. Per tutte le informazioni sul pacchetto vi rimandiamo alla pagina ufficiale presente sul sito di Microsoft.
FONTE: Betanews
