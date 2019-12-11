Windows 10, tempo di Patch Tuesday: tutte le novità degli aggiornamenti

Puntualissimo, è arrivato il Patch Tuesday di Microsoft per Windows 10. Il colosso di Redmond nella giornata di ieri ha dato il via al rilascio di aggiornamento per il proprio sistema operativi, che non includono ovviamente nessuna nuova funzionalità, ma correggono alcuni bug.

Per le versioni 1903 e 1909 di Windows 10, il changelog è il seguente:

Addresses an issue that might cause error 0x3B in cldflt.sys on some devices.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from creating a local user account using the Input Method Editor (IME) for Chinese, Japanese, or Korean languages. This issue occurs when setting up a new Windows device during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE).

Security updates to Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.

Per gli utenti che usano Windows 10 1809, invece, i fix introdotti dalla società di Redmond sono i seguenti:

Addresses an issue with diagnostic data processing when a device has the Diagnostic data setting enabled and set to Basic.

Addresses an issue in which the Microsoft Store might fail to open on Windows on Arm.

Security updates to Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Peripherals, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.

Il colosso americano ha anche introdotto un paio di fix per i PC su cui sono presenti le versioni 1803 e 1709 di Windows 10:

Addresses an issue in which the Microsoft Store might fail to open on Windows on Arm.

Security updates to Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Peripherals, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.

Microsoft ha anche fixato alcuni bug segnalati dagli utenti sui computer su cui è presente Windows v.1703:

Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Security updates to Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Peripherals, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.

Per gli utenti Windows 7, Microsoft ha anche introdotto un avviso a schermo interno (che sarà mostrato a partire da Gennaio) in cui vengono informati della fine del supporto per l'ormai obsoleto sistema operativo.