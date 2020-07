Windows 10 spegne cinque candeline: superato il 50% del market share

Hey Folks! Windows 10 Anniversary and a new flight! We have a new build for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel - Check out Build 20180. https://t.co/GIL5ZqU2Ye #AreYouFlightingYet ^AL pic.twitter.com/7kKKULwrBk

It may be the 5th birthday of Windows 10, but we are celebrating all the people who make it worth celebrating (psst… that’s you). Thanks a billion to everyone on Windows 10! pic.twitter.com/7CE7im7exZ