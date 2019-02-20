Windows 10: via alla distribuzione degli aggiornamenti cumulativi

Microsoft, a distanza di una settimana dal Patch Tuesday di Febbraio, ha ufficialmente iniziato la distribuzione degli aggiornamenti cumulativi per le versioni 1803, 1709, 1703 e 1607 di Windows 10, che possono essere scaricati gratuitamente tramite il Windows Update. Vediamo insieme quali sono le novità introdotte dai pacchetti.
Changelog dell'aggiornamento rilasciato per coloro che dispongono di PC basati sull'April 2018 Update:
- Enables media content to play e-learning content with plug and play USB adapter cables on Microsoft Edge.
- Ensures that windowed ActiveX content inside an iframe scrolls along with other page content in Internet Explorer 11 during a user-triggered scroll operation.
- Addresses an issue that causes app-specific registry keys to be deleted after updating an application.
- Updates time zone information for Chile.
- Addresses an audio compatibility issue when playing newer games with 3D Spatial Audio mode enabled through multichannel audio devices or Windows Sonic for Headphones.
- Addresses an issue that prevents some users from pinning a web link to the Start menu or the taskbar.
- Addresses an issue in which the desktop lock screen image set by a group policy will not update if the image is older than or has the same name as the previous image.
- Improves performance related to case-insensitive string comparison functions such as _stricmp() in the Universal C runtime.
- Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.
- Improves the reliability of the UE-VAppmonitor.
- Addresses an issue that fails to update a user hive when you publish an optional package in a Connection Group after the Connection Group was previously published.
- Addresses an issue that allows files protected by Windows Information Protection to be transferred using Bluetooth to an unmanaged machine.
- Addresses an issue that occurs with the Internet Explorer proxy setting and the out of box experience (OOBE) setup. The initial logon stops responding after Sysprep.
- Addresses an issue that prevents a user from deleting a wireless network profile in some scenarios.
- Addresses an issue that may cause a "STOP 0x1A" error when you use certain applications or log in or log out of a system.
- Addresses an issue in the Timeline feature that causes File Explorer to stop working for some users.
- Addresses an issue that causes the Photos app to stop working when it's used from the Mail app.
- Addresses an issue in the PLMDebug.exe tool that loses debug sessions when used with a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app.
- Improves Always On VPN (AOVPN) reconnect and disconnect functionality.
- Addresses an issue that fails to recognize the first character of the Japanese era name as an abbreviation and may cause date parsing issues.
- Addresses an issue that may prevent Internet Explorer from loading images that have a backslash () in their relative source path.
- Addresses an issue that may cause applications that use a Microsoft Jet database with the Microsoft Access 95 file format to randomly stop working.
Aggiornamento rilasciato per coloro che dispongono di PC con il Fall Creators Update:
- Updates time zone information for Chile.
- Improves performance related to case-insensitive string comparison functions such as _stricmp() in the Universal C runtime.
- Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.
- Improves the reliability of the UE-VAppmonitor.
- Addresses an issue that fails to update a user hive when you publish an optional package in a Connection Group after the Connection Group was previously published.
- Adds a new group policy called "Policy Details". This policy will immediately disconnect any wireless connections when a wired connection is detected and "Minimize simultaneous connections" is configured.
- Addresses an issue that causes the clock and the calendar flyout to ignore user settings for Japanese era date and time formats. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that can overwrite gan-nen support behavior for the Japanese era with a newer update. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Enables the 元年 character for the first year in the Japanese era. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that fails to display the correct Japanese era name in Microsoft Office Visual Basic for Applications. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that fails to recognize the first character of the Japanese era name as an abbreviation and may cause date parsing issues.
- Addresses an issue that may prevent Internet Explorer from loading images that have a backslash () in their relative source path.
- Addresses an issue that may cause applications that use a Microsoft Jet database with the Microsoft Access 95 file format to randomly stop working.
Aggiornamento di Windows 10 per coloro che dispongono di PC con il Creators Update installato:
- Updates time zone information for Chile.
- Addresses an issue that causes an application to stop responding when two of its threads share the same input queue.
- Addresses an issue with a rooted pointer to an item identifier list (PIDL) in File Explorer.
- Improves performance related to case-insensitive string comparison functions such as _stricmp() in the Universal C runtime.
- Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.
- Improves the reliability of the UE-VAppmonitor.
- Addresses an issue that causes the clock and the calendar flyout to ignore user settings for Japanese era date and time formats. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that can overwrite gan-nen support behavior for the Japanese era with a newer update. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Enables the 元年 character for the first year in the Japanese era. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that fails to display the correct Japanese era name in Microsoft Office Visual Basic for Applications. For more information, see KB4469068.
- Addresses an issue that fails to recognize the first character of the Japanese era name as an abbreviation and may cause date parsing issues.
- Addresses an issue that may prevent Internet Explorer from loading images that have a backslash () in their relative source path.
- Addresses an issue that may cause applications that use a Microsoft Jet database with the Microsoft Access 95 file format to randomly stop working.
Come sempre, i tre aggiornamenti possono essere scaricati direttamente tramite Windows Update.