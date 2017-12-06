Everyeye Tech

Everyeye.it

Everyeye Tech
  1. HOME Tech
  2. YouTube
  3. Notizie
  4. YouTube: ecco i video più visti del 2017, anche qui domina Ed Sheeran

YouTube: ecco i video più visti del 2017, anche qui domina Ed Sheeran

di
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
Anche YouTube, sulla falsa riga di quanto fatto ieri da Spotify, ha rilasciato i dati relativi ai filmati più visti e di maggior tendenza del 2017 sulla propria piattaforma.

Nelle prime dieci posizioni figurano ben due filmati che vedono come protagonista Ed Sheeran, che ha letteralmente dominato anche le classifiche di Spotify.

In totale, YouTube, ha affermato che i filmati in top ten sono stati visti più di 633 milioni di volte, per un totale di 40 milioni di ore.

Ecco i video più cliccati dell'anno:

  1. Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2
  2. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
  3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
  4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017
  5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
  6. Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
  7. "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration
  8. history of the entire world, i guess
  9. In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
  10. Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News

Per quanto riguarda i video musicali più visti, al primo posto troviamo (come prevedibile) Luis Fonsi con la sua Despacito, il tormentone estivo, seguito da Shape of You di Ed Sheeran e Mi Gente di J. Balvin e Willy William:

  1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
  2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
  3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
  4. Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
  5. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
  6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
  7. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
  8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
  9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
  10. Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

Anche i trend di YouTube confermano quella che è stata la moda dell'anno: il reggaeton, che ha fatto ballare milioni di persone durante l'estate

FONTE: The Verge
Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per YouTube

  1. Il Bitcoin? Si può acquistare in un negozio di Trento!
  2. Boring Company ha creato una mappa per i tunnel sotterranei di Los Angeles

YouTube

YouTube

Contenuti più Letti