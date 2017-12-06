YouTube: ecco i video più visti del 2017, anche qui domina Ed Sheeran

Nelle prime dieci posizioni figurano ben due filmati che vedono come protagonista Ed Sheeran, che ha letteralmente dominato anche le classifiche di Spotify.
In totale, YouTube, ha affermato che i filmati in top ten sono stati visti più di 633 milioni di volte, per un totale di 40 milioni di ore.
Ecco i video più cliccati dell'anno:
- Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2
- ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
- Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
- Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017
- Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
- Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
- "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration
- history of the entire world, i guess
- In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
- Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
Per quanto riguarda i video musicali più visti, al primo posto troviamo (come prevedibile) Luis Fonsi con la sua Despacito, il tormentone estivo, seguito da Shape of You di Ed Sheeran e Mi Gente di J. Balvin e Willy William:
- Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
- J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
- Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
- Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
- Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
- El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
- Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
- DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
Anche i trend di YouTube confermano quella che è stata la moda dell'anno: il reggaeton, che ha fatto ballare milioni di persone durante l'estate