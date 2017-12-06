YouTube: ecco i video più visti del 2017, anche qui domina Ed Sheeran

Anche, sulla falsa riga di quanto fatto ieri da, ha rilasciato i dati relativi ai filmati più visti e di maggior tendenza del 2017 sulla propria piattaforma.

Nelle prime dieci posizioni figurano ben due filmati che vedono come protagonista Ed Sheeran, che ha letteralmente dominato anche le classifiche di Spotify.

In totale, YouTube, ha affermato che i filmati in top ten sono stati visti più di 633 milioni di volte, per un totale di 40 milioni di ore.

Ecco i video più cliccati dell'anno:

Per quanto riguarda i video musicali più visti, al primo posto troviamo (come prevedibile) Luis Fonsi con la sua Despacito, il tormentone estivo, seguito da Shape of You di Ed Sheeran e Mi Gente di J. Balvin e Willy William:

Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video] J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video) Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video) Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video] Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix) Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video) DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

Anche i trend di YouTube confermano quella che è stata la moda dell'anno: il reggaeton, che ha fatto ballare milioni di persone durante l'estate