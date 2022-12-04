YouTube, video più popolari 2022 USA: ci sono Dr.Dre e Snoop Dogg

Non c'è solamente la classifica dei video più popolari su YouTube Italia a offrire indicazioni interessanti in merito a quanto accaduto sulla piattaforma di Google nel corso del 2022. Infatti, sono state rilasciate anche le classifiche USA, che includono dettagli non di poco conto.

A tal proposito, nella giornata dell'1 dicembre 2022 è stata pubblicata sul blog ufficiale di Google la classifica dei 10 video Top Trending dell'anno negli USA. Ci sono anche le classifiche relative a Top Shorts, Top Creators, Breakout Creators e Top Songs.

10 video Top Trending YouTube USA 2022

Technoblade - so long nerds ;

; Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb;

Dream - hi, I'm Dream;

NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg , Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show;

, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show; MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!;

Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback;

Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight;

Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage);

The Try Guys - what happened;

First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake.

10 video Top Shorts YouTube USA 2022

Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts ;

; Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges;

Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle;

Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn't Do THIS…;

Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console;

Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts;

Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America's Got Talent);

ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?;

PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! #Shorts;

NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts.

10 Top Creators YouTube USA 2022

MrBeast ;

; NichLmao;

Airrack;

Ryan Trahan;

Isaiah Photo;

Brent Rivera;

Dan Rhodes;

Luke Davidson;

CoryxKenshin;

Ian Boggs.

10 Breakout Creators YouTube USA 2022

NichLmao ;

; Airrack;

Jooj Natu ENG;

Shangerdanger;

David The Baker;

Kat;

dayta;

Devin Caherly Shorts;

MDMotivator;

Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3).

10 Top Songs YouTube USA 2022

Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno ;

; Kodak Black - Super Gremlin;

Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure;

Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó;

Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems;

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito;

Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii;

Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy;

Karol G - PROVENZA;

Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video).

Al netto di questo, mediante un altro post pubblicato sempre sul portale ufficiale di YouTube è stata rilasciata anche la classifica delle migliori 10 pubblicità 2022 su YouTube USA.

10 Top Ads YouTube USA 2022

Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader; Welcome to CLAN CAPITAL! Clash of Clans New Update!; Goal of the Century x BTS | Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.) Official Music Video; Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | Official Trailer | HBO Max; Introducing iPhone 14 Pro | Apple; All of Us Are Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix; Sally's Seashells (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2022; Zeus & Hera | BMW USA (Official Video); The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu; The Magical World of Disney's Encanto | LEGO Encanto.

Insomma, YouTube ha rilasciato diverse classifiche legate agli USA che mostrano quanto accaduto nel corso del 2022 sulla piattaforma.