YouTube, video più popolari 2022 USA: ci sono Dr.Dre e Snoop Dogg

Non c'è solamente la classifica dei video più popolari su YouTube Italia a offrire indicazioni interessanti in merito a quanto accaduto sulla piattaforma di Google nel corso del 2022. Infatti, sono state rilasciate anche le classifiche USA, che includono dettagli non di poco conto.

A tal proposito, nella giornata dell'1 dicembre 2022 è stata pubblicata sul blog ufficiale di Google la classifica dei 10 video Top Trending dell'anno negli USA. Ci sono anche le classifiche relative a Top Shorts, Top Creators, Breakout Creators e Top Songs.

10 video Top Trending YouTube USA 2022

  • Technoblade - so long nerds;
  • Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb;
  • Dream - hi, I'm Dream;
  • NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show;
  • MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!;
  • Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback;
  • Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight;
  • Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage);
  • The Try Guys - what happened;
  • First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake.

10 video Top Shorts YouTube USA 2022

  • Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts;
  • Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges;
  • Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle;
  • Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn't Do THIS…;
  • Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console;
  • Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts;
  • Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America's Got Talent);
  • ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?;
  • PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! #Shorts;
  • NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts.

10 Top Creators YouTube USA 2022

  • MrBeast;
  • NichLmao;
  • Airrack;
  • Ryan Trahan;
  • Isaiah Photo;
  • Brent Rivera;
  • Dan Rhodes;
  • Luke Davidson;
  • CoryxKenshin;
  • Ian Boggs.

10 Breakout Creators YouTube USA 2022

  • NichLmao;
  • Airrack;
  • Jooj Natu ENG;
  • Shangerdanger;
  • David The Baker;
  • Kat;
  • dayta;
  • Devin Caherly Shorts;
  • MDMotivator;
  • Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3).

10 Top Songs YouTube USA 2022

  • Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno;
  • Kodak Black - Super Gremlin;
  • Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure;
  • Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó;
  • Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems;
  • Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito;
  • Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii;
  • Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy;
  • Karol G - PROVENZA;
  • Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video).

Al netto di questo, mediante un altro post pubblicato sempre sul portale ufficiale di YouTube è stata rilasciata anche la classifica delle migliori 10 pubblicità 2022 su YouTube USA.

10 Top Ads YouTube USA 2022

  1. Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader;
  2. Welcome to CLAN CAPITAL! Clash of Clans New Update!;
  3. Goal of the Century x BTS | Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.) Official Music Video;
  4. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | Official Trailer | HBO Max;
  5. Introducing iPhone 14 Pro | Apple;
  6. All of Us Are Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix;
  7. Sally's Seashells (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2022;
  8. Zeus & Hera | BMW USA (Official Video);
  9. The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu;
  10. The Magical World of Disney's Encanto | LEGO Encanto.

Insomma, YouTube ha rilasciato diverse classifiche legate agli USA che mostrano quanto accaduto nel corso del 2022 sulla piattaforma.

FONTE: YouTube
