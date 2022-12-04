YouTube, video più popolari 2022 USA: ci sono Dr.Dre e Snoop Dogg
Non c'è solamente la classifica dei video più popolari su YouTube Italia a offrire indicazioni interessanti in merito a quanto accaduto sulla piattaforma di Google nel corso del 2022. Infatti, sono state rilasciate anche le classifiche USA, che includono dettagli non di poco conto.
A tal proposito, nella giornata dell'1 dicembre 2022 è stata pubblicata sul blog ufficiale di Google la classifica dei 10 video Top Trending dell'anno negli USA. Ci sono anche le classifiche relative a Top Shorts, Top Creators, Breakout Creators e Top Songs.
10 video Top Trending YouTube USA 2022
- Technoblade - so long nerds;
- Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb;
- Dream - hi, I'm Dream;
- NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show;
- MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!;
- Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback;
- Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight;
- Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage);
- The Try Guys - what happened;
- First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake.
10 video Top Shorts YouTube USA 2022
- Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts;
- Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges;
- Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle;
- Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn't Do THIS…;
- Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console;
- Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts;
- Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED (America's Got Talent);
- ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?;
- PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! #Shorts;
- NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts.
10 Top Creators YouTube USA 2022
- MrBeast;
- NichLmao;
- Airrack;
- Ryan Trahan;
- Isaiah Photo;
- Brent Rivera;
- Dan Rhodes;
- Luke Davidson;
- CoryxKenshin;
- Ian Boggs.
10 Breakout Creators YouTube USA 2022
- NichLmao;
- Airrack;
- Jooj Natu ENG;
- Shangerdanger;
- David The Baker;
- Kat;
- dayta;
- Devin Caherly Shorts;
- MDMotivator;
- Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3).
10 Top Songs YouTube USA 2022
- Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno;
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin;
- Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure;
- Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó;
- Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems;
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito;
- Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii;
- Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy;
- Karol G - PROVENZA;
- Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video).
Al netto di questo, mediante un altro post pubblicato sempre sul portale ufficiale di YouTube è stata rilasciata anche la classifica delle migliori 10 pubblicità 2022 su YouTube USA.
10 Top Ads YouTube USA 2022
- Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader;
- Welcome to CLAN CAPITAL! Clash of Clans New Update!;
- Goal of the Century x BTS | Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.) Official Music Video;
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | Official Trailer | HBO Max;
- Introducing iPhone 14 Pro | Apple;
- All of Us Are Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix;
- Sally's Seashells (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2022;
- Zeus & Hera | BMW USA (Official Video);
- The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu;
- The Magical World of Disney's Encanto | LEGO Encanto.
Insomma, YouTube ha rilasciato diverse classifiche legate agli USA che mostrano quanto accaduto nel corso del 2022 sulla piattaforma.

